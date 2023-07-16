EFD battles three fires within 12 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)- Evansville Fire department says they responded to three fires on Saturday night to Sunday morning.
The first fire came in around 6:45pm at a duplex on the 1200 block of Joan Avenue.
EFD says firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in ten minutes.
The apartment of origin received heavy fire and smoke damage throughout but the neighboring apartment received no damage.
Utilities were disconnected to both units.
American Red Cross was requested for assistance.
The second fire came in at 1:45am at Embassy Apartments on Hatfield Drive.
EFD says the building housed open activities at one end and a laundry facility at the other.
When firefighters arrived, they reported flames coming from the roof and made access to the attic area.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental.
They said the fire had been built in an old fireplace which had been covered up with sheet metal to stop it from being used.
EFD says the a fire had been built in the fireplace and not properly extinguished before reinstalling the cover.
EFD says the laundry facility at the opposite end suffered smoke damage.
The third call came in at 5:30am for a shed fire on the 1200 block of Joan Avenue.
EFD says the shed had caught on fire the day before and was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.
Investigators have requested for an arson report.
EFD says the fire is not connected to the first fire.