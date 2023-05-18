 Skip to main content
EFD: Person of interest detained in Pearl Cleaners fire

Fire erupts from the historic Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials say there's an update on the large fire that broke out in downtown Evansville.

On Thursday, officials with the Evansville Fire Department said that a person of interest had been detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners building.

The large fire broke out early Wednesday morning, leaving a pile of ash and rubble on the corner of Bond Street and NW 3rd Street where the historic building once stood.

No other details were immediately released by officials.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates once they're available.

Photos: Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire in downtown Evansville

Fire at old Pearl Cleaners building (1).jpeg
Fire at old Pearl Cleaners building (7).png
Fire at old Pearl Cleaners building (1).jpg
Fire at old Pearl Cleaners building (12).png
Fire at old Pearl Cleaners building (11).png

