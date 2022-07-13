Electronics recycling day planned in Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says it's planning to host an Electronics Recycling Day.
The electronics recycling day is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, in the Civic Center parking lot at 9th Street and Walnut Street.
According to the solid waste district, the event will happen from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon that day.
During the electronics recycling day, residents in Vanderburgh County households are invited to bring a variety of electronics to be recycled, including computers, monitors, TVs, laptops, keyboards, cell phones, printers, and other related electronic equipment.
Microwaves, copiers, and appliances will not be accepted. Items from businesses will also not be accepted.
Anyone who needs more information can call the Solid Waste District at (812) 436-7800 or C&I Electronics at (812) 423-9166.