Emergency road closure happening for railroad crossing repair in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An emergency road closure is happening in one Gibson County town on Tuesday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing SR 56 in Hazleton between Main Street and Ohio Street.
According to INDOT, the closure is for an emergency railroad crossing repair.
INDOT says this closure could take up to four days to complete, depending on the weather.
The official detour for this emergency closure is U.S. 41 to State Road 64 to State Road 65. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.