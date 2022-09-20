Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday

An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week.
Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye.
According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
They go on to say, in order to stay in business, they would have to raise prices so high, they wouldn't be able to compete.
Their last day will be Wednesday, September 21st.
Owners say they want to thank all their customers and friends throughout the years.
They also say this was a hard decision to make and not one that was taken lightly.