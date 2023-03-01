Employee of Jasper nonprofit healthcare organization accused of stealing over $153,000

An employee of a nonprofit health care organization in Jasper, Indiana, is being accused of using her position to defraud the business.
Federal court documents say that Michele M. Rose used her position as a Medical Staff Coordinator for the business, which is not named, to steal approximately $153,000 by writing 165 checks to herself.
According to those documents, Rose would make it look like the checks were for legitimate reasons by falsely writing "reimbursement" on the memo lines.
The documents say that Rose would get signatures on the fraudulent checks by taking blank checks to individuals with signature authority and saying the checks would be used for legitimate business expenses. It says she would not account for the checks on the monthly Treasurer's Reports that she prepared and distributed.
Rose is accused of committing the crimes over the course of several years during her time with the organization.