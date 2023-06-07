 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

EPD: 3 year-old shot on Independence Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)  — A 3-year-old is recovering after a gun went off on Independence Avenue, according to Evansville Police. 

44News has learned a victim arrived to a local hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Sgt. Anna Gray says a young juvenile got ahold of a handgun at their residence and it went off.

Police said Thursday that the child's mother had been charged with neglect, dealing meth, and theft of a firearm in connection to the investigation.

We're told that the toddler is expected to be okay.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

