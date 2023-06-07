EPD: 3 year-old shot on Independence Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A 3-year-old is recovering after a gun went off on Independence Avenue, according to Evansville Police.

44News has learned a victim arrived to a local hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Anna Gray says a young juvenile got ahold of a handgun at their residence and it went off.

Police said Thursday that the child's mother had been charged with neglect, dealing meth, and theft of a firearm in connection to the investigation.

We're told that the toddler is expected to be okay.

