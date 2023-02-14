EPD: Arrest made in October 2022 shooting on West Oregon Street

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on West Oregon Street in Evansville back in October 2022, according to police.

Back on Oct. 4, police said they were called to a report of a man being shot in an area of West Oregon Street near Read Street. Officers said they found blood and talked to witnesses, and that the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was able to identify the shooter as 24-year-old Dejhaun Jones.

The victim told officers that they had previously lived with Jones on West Oregon Street, but that they had moved out. They said that they got in an argument with Jones after moving out, and that that's when he shot them, according to the police report.

As officers continued to investigate and talk to witnesses, they say they found one resident who was able to show them security camera footage.

Police say they tried to contact Jones but that he wouldn't talk. They say they got a search warrant for the home on West Oregon Street, where they found a .9mm magazine, ammo, and shell casings. During the investigation, EPD says a bullet hole was also found in a car outside, and that the bullet was collected as evidence.

Jones was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and criminal mischief.