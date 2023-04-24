EPD cracking down on texting and driving throughout the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Throughout the rest of the week, police in Evansville will be cracking down on distracted drivers.
With April being national Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Evansville Police Department says it will be conducting High Visibility Enforcements, or HVEs.
The HVE patrols will be geared towards stopping drivers from texting, which takes their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road.
"Distracted driving continues to gain recognition across the nation as a deadly traffic safety epidemic. The consequences of distracted driving are serious. Deadly serious," EPD says. "If you’re behind the wheel, protect yourself, your passengers, and others on the road."
The Indiana Department of Labor says that 17% of all crashes resulting in an injury involved driver distraction.