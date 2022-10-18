 Skip to main content
EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire

Tommy Mason

EPD requesting videos of Morton Avenue fire from surrounding businesses

Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public.

The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause.

The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com.

The Morton Warehouse fire also destroyed several business and properties nearby, including North Side Auto along Division Street.

As of Tuesday morning crews were continuing to put out any remaining hot spots.

