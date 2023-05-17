EPD: Drugs and stolen gun found in SUV after officers tase man twice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they recovered drugs and a stolen gun after using a taser on a man Tuesday.
EPD says officers were called to a scene where people were reportedly screaming and yelling in an alley behind Enlow Avenue on Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.
Officers said they found a maroon SUV with 20-year-old Aviea Joyner inside, and that they could smell marijuana inside.
Police say they asked for Joyner's ID but that he refused to give it to them. They say he refused to get out of the vehicle after being given several chances to do so, and grabbed for the steering wheel.
The EPD report says officers tased Joyner and got him out of the SUV, and that they tased him again while he was on the ground as he kept struggling.
EPD says officers found drugs and a stolen gun in the SUV.
Joyner was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges for drugs, the stolen gun, and resisting arrest.