EPD: Fight escalates into stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces a felony charge after police say he stabbed a man with a knife.
Evansville Police say they were called to South Governor Street after the caller stated her ex-boyfriend stabbed her current partner.
The victim told police 32-year-old Damion Floyd was responsible for stabbing him in the leg.
Police say the victim had a small laceration to his upper, right thigh.
Authorities say the victim was walking his dog, when Floyd "showed up out of nowhere."
Police say Floyd approached them and started a fight with the victim.
At some point, Floyd allegedly pulled out a four-inch knife and stabbed the victim. Once he realized he was injured, the two separated.
The victim told police he wasn't sure why Floyd was upset.
According to the report, Police checked the victims partners phone and noted she was texting the suspect and told him where they were.
The report says the victims partner texted Floyd and asked if he would come walk with them because she was "scared" of the victim.
The victim told police Floyd had allegedly threated to kill him several times in the past, but didn't report it to police.
Floyd was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.
He faces a felony battery charge-committed with a deadly weapon.