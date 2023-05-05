EPD investigates early morning shooting near Lincoln School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are investigating an early morning shooting near Lincoln School.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch a call came in shortly after 3:00 A.M. this morning about shots being fired, and a man screaming for help.
Authorities were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Morton Avenue near Lincoln School.
Evansville Police found one male victim shot in the abdomen on the steps of the school property.
The victim was then taken to Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment.
We spoke to officers on scene, and they tell us they have no suspect or description of a suspect at this time.
As police continue to search the area.
44News plans to provide updates as soon as we receive them.