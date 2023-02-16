 Skip to main content
EPD investigates liquor store armed robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at an east side liquor store.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Mr. Liquor on Pollack Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

We're told a man came inside the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. 

According to the police report, the suspect said "open the drawer, I don't want to shoot you." 

We're told the man stole cash, the clerk's coin purse, and some alcohol. 

Evansville Police continue to investigate and anyone with information should call authorities immediately. 

