EPD investigating after two homes on South Judson Street are hit with gunfire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are investigating after two homes are hit with bullets.
According to Central Dispatch an initial call for shots fired was reported along South Judson Street just after 3:00 A.M. Monday morning.
Investigators on scene found shell casings in the road and in the driveway, with one car riddled with bullet holes.
Police officers were also called to another nearby address, where a bullet was found lodged inside and interior wall.
Witness say, a gray passenger vehicle was spotted leaving the scene.