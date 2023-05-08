EPD: Man arrested with meth after being accused of threatening driver in road rage incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested with meth after being accused of threatening another driver during a road rage incident, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of First Avenue and Franklin Street on Sunday afternoon by someone who said that a man in a maroon car was following them around and threatening them with a weapon.
Police say they found the 911 caller and pulled over the driver, who was still behind them.
According to EPD, that driver was Darrell Williams, who had a metal pipe in the passenger seat, some meth in his sock, and two glass smoking pipes with residue.
When police spoke with the victims from the other vehicle, they said that they came to Evansville to eat, and that they were in the area of Garvin Park when Williams started to follow them around. They said that Williams got out of his car at several points and threatened them with the metal pipe.
Officers say they talked to Williams, and that he claimed someone pulled a gun on him a few days ago, and thought it was the people in the car he was following. When asked why he would "bring a pipe to a gun fight," Williams said the metal pipe just fell out of his car. According to EPD, Williams admitted to being an active meth user, and said he had used meth the day before.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including intimidation, meth possession, and possession of paraphernalia.