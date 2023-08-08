EPD: Man leads officers on chase while passenger eats fentanyl to get rid of evidence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing drug dealing charges after authorities say he fled from officers while a passenger in his car ate fentanyl in an attempt to get rid of evidence.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say it started on Monday around noon when they saw Larry Lawrence driving down Diamond Avenue.
According to EPD, detectives knew that Lawrence was driving on a suspended license.
When police tried to pull Lawrence over, they say he took off and started a pursuit.
Eventually, Lawrence got out of his car and ran after becoming blocked by another vehicle, EPD said.
Lawrence was taken into custody, but a passenger in his car had to be hospitalized after he admitted to eating fentanyl during the pursuit, police said.
During a search, police said they found about $1,500 on Lawrence, as well as some meth. EPD says torn-open baggies and more drugs were also found in Lawrence's car.
According to EPD, investigators had been receiving tips about Lawrence dealing drugs like heroin, meth and fentanyl around the city and county.
Police say they believe that Lawrence refused to pull over so that evidence of drug dealing could be destroyed.
Lawrence's passenger, who was wanted on warrants, was hospitalized and placed on a Narcan drip, EPD said. His current condition is unknown.
Lawrence was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and resisting law enforcement charges.