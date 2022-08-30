EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
The officer said that the dirt bike didn't have any headlights, so he activated his emergency lights and turned around to try and pull the driver over.
According to EPD, the driver took off instead of stopping and blew threw a stop sign. The officer said that due to the dirt bike driver's erratic driving, the pursuit was ended.
As the officer kept going down Virginia, he said he found the bike wrecked and its driver on the side of the road.
EPD says the man was taken into custody and identified as 22-year-old Austin Goodmon of Evansville. They say Goodmon was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
According to EPD, Goodmon admitted multiple times to seeing the officer's emergency lights and running from him.
After being cleared at the hospital, Goodmon was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.