EPD officer taken to hospital after medical emergency

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville Police Department officer is in the hospital after an incident Wednesday.
EPD says an officer was investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of Madison Avenue and Akin Drive around 7:30 a.m.
While at the scene, EPD says the officer suffered a medical emergency.
The officer was taken to the hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition.
No other details are available right now.