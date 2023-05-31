 Skip to main content
EPD officer taken to hospital after medical emergency

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville Police Department officer is in the hospital after an incident Wednesday.

EPD says an officer was investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of Madison Avenue and Akin Drive around 7:30 a.m.

While at the scene, EPD says the officer suffered a medical emergency.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition.

No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to follow the story. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates as they're available.

