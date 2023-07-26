EPD officers cracking down on speeding Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers in Evansville may want to keep an extra close eye on their speedometer Wednesday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers will be out in full force, conducting high visibility patrols throughout the day.
The increased efforts align with National Speed Awareness Day, July 26.
As EPD explains, crashes caused by speeding can be deadly, but preventable.
The department hopes that by bringing awareness to the dangers of speeding, it will remind drivers to slow down and be mindful of bad driving habits.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding killed 12,330 people in 2021, and 51% of those drivers were not wearing seat belts.