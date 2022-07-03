 Skip to main content
EPD: Registered sex offender charged with kidnapping child

  Updated
  • 0
Willie Henderson Jr age 53 of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with kidnapping after an incident that happened Saturday, according to police.

Police said Saturday that they had been searching for a missing 7-year-old child who was believed to be with a 53-year-old registered sex offender. The child's mother told police that they were not related to the man and that they didn't have permission to be with him.

License plate cameras captured images of the suspect and the child traveling together on the suspect's motorcycle, police said. They said the images were used to find the man, who was identified as 53-year-old Willie Henderson Jr. of Evansville.

At the time, police said Henderson had been detained and that he would likely be charged in connection to the incident.

Arrest records show Henderson has been charged with kidnapping in the case.

Henderson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and court documents say his bond was set at $7,500. They also say he's been ordered to stay away from the child.

He'll have his initial hearing in court on July 7 at 1 p.m.

