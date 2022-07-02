EPD: Registered sex offender detained after being found with missing child

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say a registered sex offender will "likely be charged" after being found with a missing 7-year-old on Saturday.
EPD says officers were sent to an area of Washington Avenue just west of Green River Road on Saturday in reference to a 7-year-old child who had been missing since around noon. They say the child's mother believed they were with a 53-year-old man who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County.
Police say the mother was concerned for the child's safety, because they are not related to the man and that they didn't have permission to be with him.
EPD says it was determined that the child was riding on the back of the man's motorcycle, and that images of the motorcycle, the suspect, and the child were captured on one of the "Flock Safety" license plate cameras in Vanderburgh County.
According to EPD, officers were able to use the camera images to help locate the suspect and the child, who was found safe and returned back to his mother.
Police say the suspect in the investigation has been detained, and that he will "likely be charged accordingly, pending the outcome of the investigation."