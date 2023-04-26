EPD Sgt. Shawn Smith runs 16 miles to work on his last day before retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police Department Sergeant Shawn Smith ran from his home in Newburgh all the way to the front doors of Evansville Police Department Headquarters with a run time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.
That's at least 16 miles he achieved Wednesday morning, this acted as Sgt. Smith's victory lap as he retired today after 31 years, 3 months, and 25 days on the force.
44News spoke with Smith, on why he chose to run on his last day, “It felt pretty good, I would normally start the day off with a run. It was about twice the distance that I would normally run, it was just a perfect day for it, might as well end it with a memorable one.”
He chose to run to work because it encompasses both of his worlds: running and police work.
Sgt. Smith left his house around 5 A.M. and arrived here at headquarters just before 7:30 this morning, where his family was there to support.
44News spoke with EPD Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, “It’s just remarkable, and the fact that he chose to run to work on his last day versus running out the door on his last day, says a lot as well. It’s just a testament to who he is.”
Just last week he ran in his 5th Boston marathon. He told us he didn't take running seriously until about 10 years ago. He has run in 67 marathons and is even running in another in a week and a half.
He has even completed marathons and races in other countries like Ireland, Germany, and Canada.
During this morning's run, he wore a running bib honoring the life of Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.
These 16 miles today were a walk in the park for Sgt. Smith as he's used to running anywhere from 40 to 70 miles a week.