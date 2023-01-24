 Skip to main content
EPD: Student with knife arrested at Harrison High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Harrison High School

Police say a student was arrested in Evansville after bringing a knife to school.

An Evansville Police Department report says that on Monday afternoon, the assistant principal at Harrison High School contacted authorities.

Authorities say they were alerted by the school official that a student was in possession of a knife on HHS property.

According to EPD, the student was arrested and taken to YCC for possessing the knife on school property.

The student's identity won't be released due to their age.

