EPD: Two arrested on neglect, drug charges after guns and fentanyl found in home with 3 kids

Two people are facing multiple drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they seized guns, drugs, and cash from a home where three kids were living.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they saw 34-year-old Brandon Artis and 33-year-old Schreka Simpson in a truck at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. According to police, Artis is a known serious violent felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Artis and Simpson returned to the Rural King in September, and that Simpson went in to fill out the necessary forms to buy a gun while Artis waited in the truck.
A few days later, police say the pair went back to the store to pick the firearm up, before driving back home to their address on Burdette Avenue, just off of Covert Avenue.
Authorities say they served a search warrant at the home, and that Artis, Simpson, and three children who had been in the home unsupervised all came outside.
During the search, police say they found 16 grams of cocaine/fentanyl, more than 11 pounds of marijuana, $12,488 cash, and two guns.
Police said the cocaine/fentanyl was found in the living room of the home, and that many of the drugs inside the house could have been accessed by the children while they were left unsupervised.
Both Simpson and Artis were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges of drug dealing and neglect, as well as a charge for the firearm.