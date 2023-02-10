EPD warns of scammer posing as CenterPoint Energy employee

Police in Evansville, Indiana are warning community members of a new utility scam.
The Evansville Police Department issued a warning on Friday, explaining that a scam caller was targeting local residents by claiming to be with CenterPoint Energy.
According to EPD, the scammer seems to be targeting elderly victims and trying to steal personal information.
EPD says the number being used in the scam calls is "1-800-419-2938." When the number is called back, EPD says a man will answer and give various names, claiming to be with the utility company.
Police say that this is a scam, and that you shouldn't give out any personal information.