EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures

A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures.
The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
The employee said that a young child wearing only footy pajamas was in the wagon, and that Cook, a program participant at Patchwork Central, had never been seen with a child before. Concerned for the child's safety, the employee contacted police.
Police say they responded and placed Cook in handcuffs because she had a felony warrant. When asked about the child, police say Cook gave unintelligible responses.
Eventually, police say Cook told them that the child belonged to her friend, who lives on Jackson Avenue. Officers say they were able to go to the home and speak with the child's mother.
Police say the mom told them the kids were left in her boyfriend's care while she was at work, but that she noticed that Cook and one child were gone when she returned around 2 a.m. that morning.
The child's mother told police she went looking for the child outside until about 4 a.m., but that she came back home and went to sleep after that, according to an affidavit. She went on to tell police that she woke back up around 6 a.m. to send her other child to school before going back to bed again, the affidavit says.
Police say the mother gave several excuses about why she stopped looking for the child, and about why she never reported the child as missing.
According to EPD, the woman said that she thought her child was probably with Cook, and that she didn't want to get Cook or herself into any legal trouble.
EPD says the mom went on to tell them that Cook was "capable of trying to sell a child," and that she admitted to the health dangers posed by her child being outside in frigid temperatures for hours.
Cook was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of neglect.
The child's mother has not been charged at this time.