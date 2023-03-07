 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 17.8 feet Friday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

EPD: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI with open bottle in the car

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrea Manuel, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Andrea Manuel, via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville woman was arrested after police said they caught her driving the wrong way with an open bottle of alcohol in the car.

Officers say they were patrolling in the area of Old Post Road late Monday night around 11:30 p.m. when they saw a driver circling the blocks in the area before driving the wrong way down the road.

The driver was pulled over identified as 37-year-old Andrea Manuel, according to the police report. The report says Manuel was asked for her license, but that she accidentally went to hand them her debit card instead.

When officers got Manuel's info, they say they ran it and found out she was suspended. When they went to do inventory of the vehicle so it could be towed because of her status, they say they found a half-drank bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat.

EPD says Manuel blew a .165 on a portable breathalyzer test, which is over twice the legal limit. They say she later admitted to drinking alcohol 30 minutes before getting behind the wheel.

Manuel was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $3,000 bond.

