EPD: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI with open bottle in the car

An Evansville woman was arrested after police said they caught her driving the wrong way with an open bottle of alcohol in the car.
Officers say they were patrolling in the area of Old Post Road late Monday night around 11:30 p.m. when they saw a driver circling the blocks in the area before driving the wrong way down the road.
The driver was pulled over identified as 37-year-old Andrea Manuel, according to the police report. The report says Manuel was asked for her license, but that she accidentally went to hand them her debit card instead.
When officers got Manuel's info, they say they ran it and found out she was suspended. When they went to do inventory of the vehicle so it could be towed because of her status, they say they found a half-drank bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat.
EPD says Manuel blew a .165 on a portable breathalyzer test, which is over twice the legal limit. They say she later admitted to drinking alcohol 30 minutes before getting behind the wheel.
Manuel was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $3,000 bond.