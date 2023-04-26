 Skip to main content
EPD's May 'Coffee With A Cop' location changed

  • 0
Coffee With a Cop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — May's location for the Evansville Police Department's "Coffee With A Cop" event has been moved.

EPD said Tuesday that the Coffee With A Cop event scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, would now be held at Lawman Tactical Coffee Lab.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at the Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe location on Evansville's east side, but a recently-announced construction project will close the store for two weeks during that time.

Outside of May's change, the department will continue to host its monthly Coffee With A Cop events as previously planned throughout the remainder of the year.

Lawman Tactical Coffee Lab is located at 4209 US Hwy 41 Suite 12 in Evansville.

