Evansville African American Museum set to celebrate Black History Month

For the last 15 years, the Evansville African American Museum has highlight black history here in the city of Evansville that is filled with history.
"We believe black history is American history so we try to celebrate black history all year long," says Kori Miller, Executive Director of the Evansville African American Museum (EAAM).
Originally the second housing development built in the country back in 1938, the now Evansville African American Museum shows the history of the African American community in Evansville.
"It's an artifact. It's a living museum. Its an artifact of how public housing developed and we were able to save a portion of the museum," says Miller.
The museum celebrates and honors black history all year long but this month the Evansville African American Museum will hold a unity concert with a mass choir on February 19th at the Old National Events Plaza.
"Its a free concert at Old National Events Plaza at 5pm," says Miller. "Its a mass choir of people that like to sing who are willing to participate and its just one big community mass choir. We are looking forward to that."
Make sure to keep an eye out for the event this month and the events throughout the year. Tours of the museum are available and it is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.