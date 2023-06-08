Evansville and surrounding counties under air quality alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Just because the air seems clear in Evansville doesn’t mean there aren’t health risks to those sensitive to poor air quality.
According to an expert from the University of Southern Indiana, the main culprit of health concerns in the Tri-state is fine particulates, extremely small particles produced by the Canadian wildfires that penetrate deep into the lungs.
Currently, southwestern Indiana is under an air quality alert for high levels of those fine particles until 11:59pm on Friday.
Even short exposure over the course of a few days has the potential to affect the health of children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with lung and heart conditions.
Dr. Jim Durbin, associate professor of geology at USI, told 44News ”if they issue an air quality alert, you have to be careful. Fine particulates are the main thing. If you’ve got some related issue with your lungs, you should be taking precautions so that you’re not out potentially breathing in stuff that’ll make your lungs have to work harder than they actually should.”
Even healthy people without any risk factors should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors until air quality clears up. Models suggest that air quality will continue decreasing tomorrow, but possibly improve starting early next week.
Surgical masks and cloth masks or bandanas won’t filter fine particles, but masks like N-95s are effective.