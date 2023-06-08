 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles (PM 2.5)
in the air for Thursday and Friday for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Evansville and surrounding counties under air quality alert

Evansville riverfront during air quality alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Just because the air seems clear in Evansville doesn’t mean there aren’t health risks to those sensitive to poor air quality.

According to an expert from the University of Southern Indiana, the main culprit of health concerns in the Tri-state is fine particulates, extremely small particles produced by the Canadian wildfires that penetrate deep into the lungs.

Currently, southwestern Indiana is under an air quality alert for high levels of those fine particles until 11:59pm on Friday.

Even short exposure over the course of a few days has the potential to affect the health of children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with lung and heart conditions.

Dr. Jim Durbin, associate professor of geology at USI, told 44News ”if they issue an air quality alert, you have to be careful. Fine particulates are the main thing. If you’ve got some related issue with your lungs, you should be taking precautions so that you’re not out potentially breathing in stuff that’ll make your lungs have to work harder than they actually should.”

Even healthy people without any risk factors should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors until air quality clears up. Models suggest that air quality will continue decreasing tomorrow, but possibly improve starting early next week.

Surgical masks and cloth masks or bandanas won’t filter fine particles, but masks like N-95s are effective.

