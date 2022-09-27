Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters

A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed.
Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that are currently being held in outdoor kennels in Florida, with the threat of Hurricane Ian approaching.
"Can you imagine how terrifying this will be for them? They need our help! So, we are putting out a plea for foster homes," a post from It Takes a Village said.
ITV says it needs to move the dogs out of its rescue center to make way for the dogs from Florida, which will be arriving on Wednesday.
Anyone who may be able to help is asked to stop by the location at 1417 N. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday or noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Those in need of more information can contact It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue by phone or on the web. Just visit itvrescue.org for contact information.