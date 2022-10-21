Evansville animal shelter holds dog and cat food giveaway at noon

Cat and dog owners in Evansville could take advantage of a free offering on Friday.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue says it will be giving out free dog and cat food starting at noon on Friday while supplies last.
The animal rescue center says that it has a pallet of different brands of pet food, with some bags that have been opened and others that a brand new.
Organizers of the event say the food is available to anyone who's in need of some help feeding their furry friends.
Anyone interested in receiving some of the pet food is asked to pull through the back bay door on the left at It Takes a Village, where employees will bring the food to your car.
Individuals receiving the free food will not be able to pick what brand they want, and there's a limit of one bag per vehicle. The food is being given out on a first-come first-serve basis with no holds.
In addition to the free food, It Takes a Village says that treats, leashes, and collars can also be received for free if needed.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue is located at 1417 N. Stockwell Road.