Evansville apartment building evacuated during Thursday fire

An Evansville apartment building was evacuated on Thursday after a fire broke out outside.
The Evansville Fire Department says its crews were sent to Schnutte Towers on Thursday after a fire started in a dumpster outside the building.
According to EFD, smoke from the flames was able to make its way up the trash chute into the building, requiring residents on the upper floors to be evacuated.
No one was injured, but EFD says it took a considerable amount of time to ventilate the building of the smoke.
After a few hours, residents were able to return to their apartments.