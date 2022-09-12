Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say

An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities.

We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office now says the suspect in that case could have connections to the Dubois County area.

According to DCSO, the suspect in the case is believed to have ties to Dubois County, or be a resident of the county.

They say he's known to drive a red Dodge Dart, which matches the vehicle described by the victim in the Evansville incident.

No other information on the incident has been released, but authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with more information should call police.