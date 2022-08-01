Evansville bar owner, school board member Amy Word releases statement after arrest

An Evansville school board member and restaurant/bar owner has released a statement to the public after being arrested over the weekend.
The statement was released on Monday on the Lamasco Bar and Grill page.
Monday's statement was released following the arrest of Lamasco owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word, who was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail over the weekend.
Word was arrested on the charge of "Maintaining a Common Nuisance," police said.
Below is the full statement from the Lamasco Bar and Grill Facebook page:
"Amy Word / Lamasco Bar and Grill Press Release 8/1/22:
This is the only statement we will make at this time, as my attorney intends to have this matter heard in a court of law and not the media or public opinion. In an effort to provide clarity to the situation, we have outlined the following key facts about the events:
.
—> The search of Lamasco Bar and Grill did NOT yield drugs, money or firearms:
None of the drugs, money, or firearms reportedly recovered in the investigation were found in Lamasco Bar.
.
—> Other than ONE Lamasco employee, who was arrested for possession, NONE of the 22 people involved with the broader investigation were or ever have been employees of Lamasco Bar and Grill:
Aside from me and the driver of my vehicle, none of the other 20 arrests by the JTF over the weekend involved Lamasco employees.
.
—> Traffic stop was for an unlicensed vehicle:
According to the officer that pulled me over, he noticed that the plate on my jeep was expired. To reiterate, after several hours of an exhaustive search of the vehicle, no evidence of illegal drugs were found, except for those found on Mr. Clark’s person.
.
—> Never stated drugs exist in Lamasco safe:
Contrary to police reports, I never stated that drugs existed in a Lamasco safe, nor anywhere else at Lamasco"
Police said that Word was one of 22 arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.
EVSC Board of Trustees President Chris Kiefer called for Word's resignation from the school board following her arrest, not based upon guilt or innocence, but due to the "obvious disruption and distraction that has occurred as a result of the investigation and her arrest."
