Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation

Lamasco Bar and Grill owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word appears in court on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being arrested in 2022 in connection to a drug investigation on West Franklin Street

The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday.

Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning following her July 2022 arrest.

During her court appearance Thursday, Word's next court date was set for March 13.

Additionally, there was an objection to a motion for travel that was filed by Word, which the judge is now reviewing.

44News Reporter Ben Thomas was there for Word's hearing on Thursday, and attempted to ask Word and her attorney multiple questions about the case, to which the attorney replied "no comment."

44News Reporter Ben Thomas asks Amy Word questions at her Thursday court appearance

Word was taken into custody during a traffic stop in connection to the drug investigation on West Franklin Street, police said. They said that Word was arrested on the charge of the felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and that she had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business, Lamasco Bar and Grill.

While Word remains a member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees, board members approved an unpaid leave of absence for Word after she declined to resign from her position. If word was found guilty of a felony, she would automatically be terminated from the board.

No other updates are available right now, but we're continuing to follow the case.

