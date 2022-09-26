Evansville business's security camera appears to show man dumping dog

Security camera footage shared by a local business on Facebook appears to show a man violently dumping a dog.
The owners of the Salvage Candy vintage store posted on Facebook over the weekend and said that a dog had mysteriously showed up. The photo shared by the business shows the dog wearing a shock collar, standing by a food bowl.
The next post shared by the business says that the dog's appearance was no longer a mystery, and that the way she arrived was heartbreaking.
Security camera footage shared by the business appears to show a man get out of a car with a small bag containing a dog. The man appears to launch the bag out of the camera's field of view before going back to his vehicle. The small animal can then be seen walking back onto the screen.
According to Salvage Candy, the video showed other abuse that wasn't shared with the public.
In their post, Salvage Candy said that the person responsible came forward.