Evansville church hosts Ukraine Festival fundraiser

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, locally those with ties to the country that has suffered so much, are trying to help.
The Grace of Christ Church held and organized a Ukraine Festival Saturday in Evansville.
The festival was held on Washington Plaza with a variety of ethnic Ukrainian food for sale, from deep fried meat dumplings and pork kebabs to plov -- a beef rice pilaf.
All of the proceeds go towards humanitarian efforts to relieve many Ukrainians caught in the middle of the devastating conflict.
This includes buying food, providing medicine and enabling evacuation for people in the rezones.
"I'm from Ukraine and it's a big deal to me because I grew up in the country and the state that it is and the people that are suffering right now and the people without food," said Eugene Inzhirov, a church goer. "Supporting this cause, it's good."
On top of the delicious food, there were assorted goodies for sale from soaps to scrunchies, with inflatables and arts and crafts for children attending as well.