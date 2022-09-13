Evansville City Council approves $1.75M in settlement surrounding wrongful death lawsuit

The Evansville City Council has approved $1.75 million in a settlement that was reached in connection to a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a crash that happened in 2017.

As we reported in May, the City had reached in agreement with Janae Carter, the mother of two young kids, Princess and Prince Carter, who were killed in a crash that happened back in 2017. The children's father, Terence Barker, was also killed in the crash.

In 2018, Carter filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city following the deaths of the kids and their father. All three died after their vehicle was hit by Frederick McFarland, who at the time of the crash, was being pursued by officers with the Evansville Police Department.

Following Monday night's approval of the $1.75 million payment, EPD released the following statement:

"The Plaintiffs and the City have settled the lawsuit. The City denies that it was negligent or that it contributed in any way to the injuries suffered by Janae Carter or the deaths of Terence Barker, Princess Carter and Prince Carter. During discovery in this lawsuit, evidence confirmed that Janae Carter and Terence Barker were both wearing their seatbelts and that their children, Princess and Prince Carter, were both child seat and seatbelt restrained when their vehicle was struck by Frederick McFarland. In 2020, Mr. McFarland pled guilty to causing Ms. Carter’s injuries and the deaths of Mr. Barker, Princess and Prince. Mr. McFarland is currently serving time in an Indiana prison as a result of his conviction; he settled with Plaintiff and was dismissed from this lawsuit in 2018." — EPD Statement on Lawsuit.

The $1.75 million was passed in its second reading during Monday night's city council meeting.