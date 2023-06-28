Evansville closes city pools early due to bad air quality conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — City officials in Evansville say city pools are closing early Wednesday.
In consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation will be closing all city pools at 2 p.m.
The closure comes as the result of poor air quality conditions in the area.
The city says the decision to close the pools early Wednesday was made to protect the health and well-being of pool visitors and staff.
You can keep an eye on air quality conditions in Indiana by visiting smogwatch.in.gov.