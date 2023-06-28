Evansville closing city pools early due to bad air quality conditions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT/NOON EDT THURSDAY TO 8
PM CDT/9 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
around 105 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, portions of southern Illinois
northeast of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky north and east of Madisonville.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
highs in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Evansville closing city pools early due to bad air quality conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Hartke Pool Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — City officials in Evansville say city pools are closing early Wednesday.

In consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation will be closing all city pools at 2 p.m.

The closure comes as the result of poor air quality conditions in the area.

The city says the decision to close the pools early Wednesday was made to protect the health and well-being of pool visitors and staff.

You can keep an eye on air quality conditions in Indiana by visiting smogwatch.in.gov.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you