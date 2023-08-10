Evansville community invited to vote on new city flag for 812 Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The City of Evansville's official holiday is on Aug. 12 - 812 Day.
As part of the 812 holiday, the Evansville Flag Competition group is asking community members to vote on a new city flag.
Jordan Baer, who is organizing the competition, sat down to talk with 44News on Thursday morning.
Baer says that several students who showed interest in the project will be unveiling over 300 flags on Aug. 12, which community members can view and choose their favorite from.
Once Aug. 12 rolls around, you can head to evansvilleflagcompetition.com and pick your 10 favorite flags.
You can hear more about the project in the video interview with Baer