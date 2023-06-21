Evansville couple celebrates 47th anniversary at McDonald's, continuing yearly tradition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville couple celebrated a special occasion in a special way on Monday.
David and Mollie Meadows celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary at the McDonald's restaurant on North Green River Road.
The couple was married in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1976.
After the wedding, they say they took their young kids to McDonald's to celebrate, beginning a yearly tradition of visiting a McDonald's restaurant on each anniversary since then.
“Our management team has watched the Meadows family celebrate many milestones in our restaurant, and they knew they had to do something special for David and Mollie and their entire family on their 47th anniversary,” said Katie Kenworthy, the restaurant’s Owner/Operator.
The Meadows' son has even extended the tradition to his own family by celebrating each anniversary with McDonald's Sundaes.