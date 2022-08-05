Evansville dad facing neglect and DUI charges after crashing with 3 kids in the car, police say

An Evansville dad is facing felony charges after crashing with three young children in the car early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP says Troopers responded to a report of several individuals walking along I-64 in Warrick County early Friday around 1 a.m.
When Troopers arrived, they say they found 27-year-old William Burdette of Evansville, another adult, and three young children in the area.
ISP says an investigation showed that Burdette was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer down I-64 when the vehicle left the road, rolled several times, and came to a final rest down an embankment.
The other adult and Burdette's 6-year-old child had minor injuries, but Burdette's two other kids, ages 3 and 1, were uninjured, according to police.
ISP says Burdette displayed signs of impairment and also had minor injuries. They say he took a blood test, the results of which are pending.
Burdette was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail on felony charges of neglect and OMVWI, and a misdemeanor OMVWI charge.