Evansville Day School hosting blood drive with American Red Cross

Community members in Evansville are being asked to give blood at an upcoming drive that's being held by the American Red Cross and the Evansville Day School.
The Evansville Day School says it's partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The drive will happen from noon to 4 p.m. at the Evansville Day School, which is located at 3400 N. Green River Rd.
The blood drive is open to the public. Students ages 16 and up are also able to donate with permission from a parent or legal guardian.
The Evansville Day School says that if it meets its goal of at least 30 units of blood, one deserving student will receive a $250 college scholarship.
To register for the blood drive, click here.