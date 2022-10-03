Evansville Day School students collecting toys for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Officials with Evansville Day School say that students are collecting toys for a good cause.
Evansville Day School says students in grades 5 - 8 are collecting toys for kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by collecting toys from their Amazon Wishlist.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the students will do a final toy count alongside representatives from Ascension St. Vincent and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
The school says that the toy collections are more than just a service project for students. The toy collections also serve as a way to honor Evansville Day School teacher Matt Mueller and his late son, who spent time at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in 2021.
According to Evansville Day School, the grade that collects the most toys will receive a pizza party for their class.
The school says that Mr. Mueller has also been growing out his hair to donate, and that as a bonus prize, the individual student who collects the most toys will get to cut his hair at Wednesday's event.