Evansville dealership offering $1,000 cash reward for return of stolen Audi

  • 0
Police say this car was stolen from Lux Motors sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning

Police say this car was stolen from Lux Motors sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning (Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A luxury car dealership in Evansville is hoping to recover one of its vehicles after it was stolen.

As we reported, police said they were searching for a black 2018 Audi RS3 that was stolen from Lux Motors between June 25 and June 26. According to police, a man walking a dog and a woman wearing a black mask were seen on camera before the theft took place.

On Thursday, Lux Motors took to Facebook with a new offer in hopes of getting the car back - a $1,000 cash reward for the location and recovery of the car.

According to the dealership, the car's VIN is WUABWGFF1J1905468.

Anyone who might have information on the location of the vehicle is asked to call Lux Motors at 812-401-1080.

