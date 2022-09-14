Evansville detective honored for role in capture of Casey White, Vicky White

A detective with the Evansville Police Department was honored during a ceremony on Wednesday morning for his role in the apprehension of Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff presented EPD Detective Darren Richardson with the Sheriff's Appreciation Award for his role in the capture of the Whites.

44News exclusively spoke with Detective Richardson just days after the fugitives were captured, where he told us he spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one the Whites were traveling in going down Highway 41 in Evansville.

It wasn't far from the motel where they were staying that Vicky and Casey were finally captured after 11 days on the run.

Detective Richardson was just one of several law enforcement officials honored for their efforts during Wednesday's ceremony at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.

"Today the sheriff's office recognized many of our members for acts that they did above and beyond the call of duty, including several very dangerous situations that our deputies responded to," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told 44News at Wednesday morning's ceremony.

In addition to EPD, awards were presented to deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police.