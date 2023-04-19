Evansville district ISP troopers receive awards at annual ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two Evansville district Indiana State Police troopers are receiving high honors for their work in the field.
During ISP's annual awards ceremony in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Trooper Tanner Hurley received the 2022 Trooper of the District Award, while Senior Trooper Ross Rafferty received the Lifesaving Award.
Trooper Hurley was recognized with his award for his service in the Evansville District. The four-year ISP veteran primarily serves in Knox County and Gibson County. During the year 2022, the trooper made 120 criminal arrests and initiated over 1,600 traffic stops.
Senior Trooper Rafferty was recognized after entering the crawlspace of an Evansville home during a drug investigation to save a woman who was having a drug overdose. ISP says the woman was going in and out of consciousness and having full-body seizures when she was found, but that Trooper Rafferty was able to provide medical support to her thanks to his quick actions. She was able to be removed from the crawl space and taken to the hospital, where she would survive the incident.
Lieutenant Brian Bailey, Evansville District Commander, spoke highly of both troopers and their service to the community.